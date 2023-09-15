A celebration of life for Sandra Halbrook begins at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 18, at the Inspiration Garden at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Immediately following the celebration, a luncheon will take place in the Community Rooms at the cemetery. Rick will spread her ashes in the Pacific Ocean at a later date.
On Feb. 1, 1957, in Carr, Colorado, Bill and Betty Morrison welcomed their third child, Sandra Jean. She joined older siblings Billy and Mary.
When she was very young, she moved to Cheyenne with her family. Later she moved with her mother to Newcastle.
A few years later Sandy moved with her mom and stepfather Elmer Hollenbeck to Gillette. She gained stepsiblings, Topper Hollenbeck and Paula Wilson.
Sandy attended junior high and high school in Gillette, graduating with the class of 1975.
Rick Halbrook was the love of her life. They met around New Year's 1976 and were married on April 17, 1976. They had two sons, Ricky Lee II and Eric Vess.
As a family they spent time camping, fishing, riding motorcycles and getting together with family.
Sandy started her employment working at Decker's Food Center in Gillette, then Boyd's Supermarket. Some of her favorite jobs were at the Children's Center and Medicap Pharmacy where she made many friends. She had many jobs she enjoyed, spending time with family and friends the most.
Sandy enjoyed crafts, cooking, refinishing furniture, drinking coffee with her friends and going out for lunch. Her gift for making gingerbread houses and panoramic sugar Easter eggs was amazing. She played BUNCO for years.
She and Rick enjoyed trips to Deadwood on occasion. Sandy loved people!
Sandy is survived by her husband of 47 years, Ricky Sr.; sons, Ricky II (Rachel) and Eric (Stacey); five grandchildren, Ethan, Parker, Zoey, Amelia and Emily; brother, Billy; stepsister, Paula; brothers-in-law, Rollie Tatum and Steven Halbrook; sister-in-law, Kristi Halbrook; also mourning her loss are her nieces and nephews, Andy, Mendi and Janel Tatum, Chad Morrison, Tiana and Logan, and Kia Spadlin; many friends; and her dogs, Daisy and Ruby.
Sandy was preceded in death by her grandparents; parents, Bill (Norma), and Betty (Elmer); sister, Mary; stepbrother, Topper; niece, Keri; nephew, Kegan; and in-laws, Bill and Yvonne Halbrook.
"The greatest gift you can give someone is to simply thank them for being a part of your life."
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Sandy's name to the Class of 1975 Scholarship Fund or the Animal Shelter.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
