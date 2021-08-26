Deanna Marie Vetter, 52, of Gillette passed away Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Monument Health in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Mass of Christian Burial begins at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with Father Bryce Lungren officiating. Visitation begins at 1 p.m. at the church.
Deanna was born May 24, 1969, in Cheyenne, the only child of Alfred and Celia Duran.
Mark Francis Vetter and Deanna were joined in matrimony on Sept. 15, 1990, at Restoration Fellowship in Cheyenne. The couple was blessed with two sons, Anthony Jeffery Duran and Andrew Christopher Vetter.
They spent many years living overseas before returning in 2011. After Mark’s retirement from the Air Force in 2013, the couple moved to Gillette in 2014.
Her greatest love was her husband, her sons and grandchildren. Deanna’s devotion to her family and friends characterized her selfless love for those who were fortunate enough to share her life. Her greatest passion was crafting and sharing her time and talent with assisted living facilities, hospice and the cancer facility. She was always more concerned about other people’s needs than her own.
Deanna is survived by her husband Mark; two sons, Anthony (Ashly), and Andrew (Kierra); grandchildren, Kaeden, Asmeralli and Adelesia; her dad and stepmother; and many other family members.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents; and mother, Celia Bustos.
Memorials may be made to benefit Campbell County Dialysis Center in Deanna’s name.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
