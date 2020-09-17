Sharon Schirado, 64, of Gillette, was surrounded by her family at home when she passed away Sunday Sept. 13, 2020, of cancer.
Memorial services begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Erik Bergquist officiating.
It is with our deepest sympathies and gratitude that we honor the life of our cherished mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Her everlasting presence in our lives and the lives of everyone she touched was her gift to us, a gift that we will cherish forever.
Sharon Clark was born Dec. 28, 1955, to Emit and Neva (Brown) Clark in Sidney, Nebraska. At an early age, her family moved to Casper, where she was raised and educated.
She enjoyed sewing, making tie blankets and aprons, playing bingo and going to auctions and garage sales. Her biggest passion in life were her seven beautiful granddaughters.
On Feb. 24, 1973, Sharon married Larry Schirado in Casper. In that union they were blessed with four children, Mindy, Melissa, Michael and Matthew (the 4 M's).
In 1976, they moved to Worland, where she worked at Maverik Country Store for many years while raising her 4 M’s.
In 1988, her husband had a job transfer, so they moved to Gillette, where she also transferred and worked at Maverik Country store and Hettinger Welding. At the time of her death she was employed as a cafeteria cook at Sage Valley for the Campbell County School District.
She enjoyed camping, grilling and planting flowers in the summer, sewing in the winter and watching "Criminal Minds," "Golden Girls" and "The Nanny."
Family was a large part of her life. She was a big Eeyore fan with a collection that filled a room in her home. She took a trip to Disney World in 2017 and Nashville in 2019.
She cherished her time spent with family, especially her granddaughters. She will be forever missed.
Sharon is survived by her daughters, Mindy Bauer and Melissa McElwain of Gillette; sons, Michael Schirado of Denver, Colorado, and Matthew (Lauren) Schirado of Gillette; sisters, Wanda (Glen) Woodland of Henderson, Nevada, Sherrie (Mike) Bain of Denison, Texas, and Phyllis Vega of Thermopolis; half-brother, Jerry (Linda) Anderson of Lincoln, Nebraska; sisters-in-law, DeeAnn and Julie Schirado of Glen Ullin, North Dakota; brother-in-law, Jerome Schirado and father-in-law, Mike Schirado of Glen Ullin; seven granddaughters, Jennifer, Kaylee, Madison, Rian, Isabella, Brinley and Stella of Gillette; her two lap dogs, Lilly and Jackson; kitty, Lucy; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry; brother, Bobby Clark; niece, Emerald Vega; son-in-law, Jeremy Bauer; brother-in-law, Jeff Schirado; mother-in-law, Gerry Schirado; parents; and both sets of grandparents.
Memorials and condolences may be sent to her family in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gilettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
