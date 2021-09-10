Lance Joseph McCollum, 40, joined his savior Jesus, who he accepted at a young age, while hunting on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2021.
He was born Aug. 11, 1981, in Benkelman, Nebraska, and was presently living in Helena, Montana, with his family.
Formerly from Hulett, Wyoming, he graduated from Hulett High School in 2000, where he enjoyed playing football.
Lance enjoyed branding, bull riding, helping others and was an avid outdoorsman, fisherman and hunter.
Lance was certified in massage therapy, moved on to operating equipment at a local coal mine and was currently a regional vice president licensed in the financial services field.
Lance was so proud of and loved his family, especially his fiancée Amber and two sons, Holter and Haiden.
Lance is survived by his fiancée Amber Baker and sons, Holter and Haiden McCollum of Helena, Montana; parents, Larry and Marie McCollum of Hulett; sister, Lara (Jim) Dirks and nephews, Logan and Cameron Dirks of Aladdin; sister, Keri (Alvin) Koski and nieces, Sarah, Rachel, Rebecca and nephew, Stephen Koski of Kimball, Nebraska; uncle Gary and aunt Susie McCollum; cousin Brigett (Therran) Walstad; cousin Beth McCollum; cousin Bart (Caitlyn) McCollum; cousin Brian (Jessica) McCollum; uncle Geoff and aunt Pam Burks; cousin Dawn (Jason) Tuller; cousin Becky (Drew) Fausett; cousin Amanda Doucette-Gallegos; and numerous second cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rick and Darlene McCollum; grandparents Irvin and Maxine Baker; cousin Aaron Burks; and cousin Brett McCollum.
Funeral serevices are at 1 p.m. Friday at the Community Center in Hulett.
Memorials can be made to Holter and Haiden McCollum, P.O. Box 1756, East Helena, MT 59635.
