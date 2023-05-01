Thomas E. McCawley, 80, of Gillette, died Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at home, surrounded by family after a difficult battle with cancer.
Tom was born Feb. 14, 1943, in Seneca, Nebraska, to Clifford and Mildred McCawley and grew up in Alliance, Nebraska.
As the youngest of five children, he was often overlooked, but made up for it in many ways over the years. He was self-described as sweet, charming, quiet and shy.
Mr. McCawley met Stephanie Schwindt and the two married shortly after she graduated high school in 1966 when the couple moved to Douglas, Wyoming, where he worked for KN Energy, opened and ran the Daylight Donut shop and Hawkeye Dry Cleaners. He later worked as a journeyman electrician. The couple had three children.
Mr. McCawley met Linda K. Cheney and they were married May 24, 1996, in Garland, Wyoming, when he gained three children.
Their family moved to Gillette in May 1998. Upon retiring in 2009, the couple sold various products including Linda Kay’s Caramel Kitchen established in 2010.
Mr. McCawley enjoyed tinkering, yard work, fishing, archery, hunting, friends, games and telling jokes with no one laughing harder than he. He never met a stranger. He would lend a helping hand and leave you with a smile.
Tom is survived by his wife, Linda K. McCawley; children, T.J. McCawley, Genia Bone, Erin McCawley, Joel Cheney, Karly Werner, and Scott Cheney; five grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, John, Dale, and Darrell McCawley, and Helen Rowcliff; and infant siblings, Joanne and Harold McCawley.
Services will take place at a later date.
