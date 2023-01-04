Thomas "TJ" John Loveland, 80, of Gillette, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at his home.
A celebration of life begins at noon Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation in Sparta, Wisconsin, with Reverend Randy Williamson officiating. Burial, with full military honors provided by VFW Post 2112 and American Legion Post 100, of Sparta, will be in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Sparta.
Thomas was born March 12, 1942, in Marshfield, Wisconsin. He graduated from Marshfield Senior High School in 1960.
He served 26 1/2 years in the Army and earned the rank of Master Sergeant. He received a Business Administration-Personnel degree in 1988 and was an honor graduate. He also worked as a civilian on base in Fort McCoy after his retirement working with artillery and driving trucks. He served two tours in the Vietnam War and also served in the Korean Conflict. He was also an army recruiter in Watertown, Wisconsin. His work provided him the opportunity to travel to many different places abroad.
Commendations received were Army Commendation, Vietnam Campaign, Vietnam Service and Vietnam Cross of Gallantry. He served as Commander at the American Legion in Sparta for three years, was a VFW Judge Advocate, a member of the Sparta Lions Club for 28 years, served as president there and also received the Melvin Jones Award which is their highest form of recognition. He was also a member of the Vietnam Veterans of America in Fort McCoy, the Sparta Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion in Gillette. He received many different awards, trophies and medals throughout his lifetime for various things.
He was on a bowling team and softball league for many years and was a basketball referee for a period of time. He was an avid collector of many different things and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, antiquing, watching football and car races, gambling, classic muscle cars, live instrumental bands, lighting off fireworks and spending time with his family and friends. He was a fun-loving guy with a heart of gold and will be missed dearly.
Thomas is survived by his daughter, Lori (Tony) Gerner; adopted daughter, Gina (John) Indra; adopted son, Brian (Tammy) Loveland; grandchildren, Logan (Amber) Riesen, Brock (Rachael) Riesen and Alexis Riesen; great-grandchildren, Addilynn and Ryland Riesen; brothers, John Jr. (Corrine) Loveland, Michael (Chery) Loveland and Jeffrey (Pamela) Loveland; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, John (Jack) Sr. and Ruth Loveland; grandparents, Dr. Homer and Ella Loveland, and Melvin and Mayme Parkhill.
Memorials may be made to the Lions Club Campaign SightFirst.
Online condolences may be offered at schanhoferfh.com.
Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home and Cremation, Sparta, is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.