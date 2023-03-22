Curtis Dodd Bishop, beloved husband and father, 57, of Longmont, Colorado, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
A memorial service begins at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 30 at Howe Mortuary Chapel, 439 Coffman Street, Longmont, Colorado 80501. A reception will follow at 6 p.m. at Howe Mortuary Reception Room. A graveside inurnment begins at 10 a.m. Friday, March 31 at Green Mountain Memorial Park, 290 20th Street, Boulder, Colorado 80302.
Curt was born to Jeannette and Roger Bishop — a multi-generational Colorado family with historic roots in Boulder County. Curt was an enterprising leader in the payroll and digital payment industries. But, more than anything, he was a family man.
Curt married Donna Davies in 1985 and together they had three children: Andrew, Emily, and Daniel. He is survived by them and his mother, Jeannette of Sheridan, Wyoming.
He is preceded in death by his father, Roger; and younger brother, Michael. Curt prioritized his family above all else and will be remembered for his sense of humor and caring spirit.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a cause which was close to Curt's heart: Ronald McDonald House Charities.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at howemortuary.com for the Bishop family.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
