Theresa D. Bronson, 63, of Gillette died Saturday, March 20, 2021, at home after a long illness and surrounded by her family.
A celebration of life begins at 1 p.m. April 11 at the WPA building in Cam-plex Park. We will celebrate how much she was loved by all.
Theresa grew up in Michigan with her parents, Mike and Carol, and brothers and sisters, Roger, Marcy, Caren, Roxanne, Michael and Carolyn. When she was 13, Mike remarried Bonnie and Theresa was very fortunate to have two moms who accepted and loved her in her life.
She moved to Arizona where she met her husband, Jerry, and they had two daughters, Sandra and Renee. In 1989, they moved to Gillette.
Due to her illness, Theresa got to spend quality time with her family Sandra and Natalie; Renee and Don; and grandchildren Kodi, Kallie, Kattie, Tyler and Jeri; great-grandchildren, Ayden, Vanessa and Addaline; and other family and friends.
She enjoyed sitting outside, having a good cup of coffee with family and friends and enjoyed her dog.
Theresa was willing to help anybody and everybody. She didn't have a mean bone in her body and forgave all.
She worked hard her whole life and made lifelong friends until she was no longer able to work.
Theresa is survived by her daughters, Sandra (Natalie) and Renee (Don); grandchildren, Kodi (Chris), Kallie, Kattie (Del), Tyler and Jeri; and great-grandchildren, Ayden, Vanessa and Addaline.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; and her father, Mike. It brings her family great comfort knowing she is with Jerry again.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
