Patsy Jean Allen was peacefully called home Sunday, May 21, 2023.
Memorial services begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 31 at First Assembly of God Church.
Patsy was born in Marietta, Oklahoma, where she grew up on a farm. One fond memory was helping her mother prepare food for her dad and farm workers. Her job at a very young age was making biscuits. It was a special time with her mother.
Patsy attended a one-room schoolhouse during elementary school. She was very bright and skipped 4th grade. She joked she wasn’t smarter than everyone, it was just easier teaching her with the older kids.
Patsy’s father had a wonderful singing voice. He would travel with a group to many different churches and participate in “singings” all weekend. Patsy enjoyed these outings very much and time with her family.
Patsy attended high school in town where she played and lettered in basketball. She was elected homecoming queen in her senior year.
Patsy was an outdoor girl. She would spend many weekends taking her horse and going camping alone. When Patsy learned to drive it was in an old model T that belonged to her older brother, C.O. Her privileges were revoked when she took it without permission and collided with a wild pig.
Patsy met John Haywood "Pete" Blackbourne at a rural dance. When asked to dance, her girlfriends turned him down, but Patsy saw something special in Pete. They were married for 22 years. During this time, they followed the oil field work from Oklahoma to Texas, settling in Aztec, New Mexico.
Pete and Patsy had three children, Bruce, Rita and Mendy. In 1968, they arrived in Gillette, just after a Wyoming blizzard. The weather was like night and day compared to the red bluffs and sunshine of New Mexico. Patsy came to love Wyoming. She visited Yellowstone Park many times and always viewed it in wonder.
Pete and Patsy divorced in 1969. Patsy married our second dad, Bobby Allen and would spend the next 53 years with him. Bobby brought three children into Patsy’s life, Debbie, Karen, and Doug.
Vacations were a rodeo with six kids in tow. On one particular trip Elvis was playing in the 8-track console. Patsy’s nerves were on edge. Without a word she removed it from the console and casually threw it out the window.
Bobby was a true fisherman. He could catch fish when no one else could. Patsy enjoyed fishing as much Bobby did. They fished in many places including Wyoming, North Dakota, and Texas. Bobby would sometimes wonder, with her experience, how she couldn’t seem to get HIS fish in the net.
During these hectic years, Patsy began her working career with the City of Gillette. She worked as an assistant to the City Planner. She later transferred to the County office in the same position. She made many lasting friendships. She was always eager to share her love of the Lord with her coworkers.
Patsy retired from the County in 1996 after 25 years. Life slowed down a little, but not much. One highlight of retirement was taking an Alaskan cruise. Patsy and Bobby walked on glaciers, took a helicopter ride and rode a train up a VERY steep rickety train track.
Patsy was very active in her church home, First Assembly of God. She taught Sunday school for many years. During the weeks before Christmas she helped make peanut brittle and gave it away to many happy recipients.
Patsy was always eager and always volunteered with whatever or whoever needed help at the church. Patsy lived a Christian life and always wanted to help others do the same.
Patsy is preceded in death by her parents, Willie L. and Frankie L. McFadden; and brothers, C.O. and Joe McFadden.
Patsy is survived by her loving husband, Bobby Allen; children: Bruce Blackbourne, Rita (Mike) Jarvis, and Mendy Donoho all of Gillette, Debbie (Johnny) Daniels of Bronson, Texas, Karen Gruhen, and Doug Allen of Palestine, Texas; grandchildren: Christopher and Cole Jarvis, and Job Larkin of Gillett, Christopher Daniels of Bronson, Texas, and Melissa Smith, and Bobby Joe Gruhen, of Palestine, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to First Assembly of God Church, 601 Carey Ave., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
