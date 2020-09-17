Roger Gentry, 39, of Wright, died Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at his home of unknown causes.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Friday at Central Baptist Church with the Rev. Scott Clem officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. today at Walker Funeral Home.
He was born May 20, 1981, in Brush, Colorado. He lived in Colorado, Nebraska and Florida, and his family moved to Gillette in 1990.
He attended public school throughout elementary and high school, where he touched many people and gained many friends.
Throughout his adult years, Mr. Gentry worked at various jobs. He loved spending time with family and friends and enjoyed all outdoor activities. His favorite place was the mountains.
He is survived by his daughters, Madison Leslie and Kaydence Lee; son, Rylan Lee; two grandchildren; mother, LaVone Bergfield; brother, Danny Gentry; and grandmother, Phyllis Slattery.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dan Gentry; three of his grandparents; one aunt; and two uncles.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
