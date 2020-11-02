Paul Gerald Kunz, 75, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, surrounded by his family at Crook County Hospital in Sundance.
Mass of Christian burial for Mr. Kunz begins at 1 p.m. Friday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Moorcroft with the Rev. Bryce Lungren officiating.
Burial will follow at Pine Haven Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5-6 p.m. Thursday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, with a vigil to begin at 6 p.m.
He was born July 30, 1945, to Charles A. and Mildred A. (Gile) Kunz in Emmetsburg, Iowa. He attended schools in Iowa and graduated from Mallard High School in 1962.
After graduating, he started his own farm. After being flooded out two times, he sold the farm and started to do truck driving for Ferkin’s Trucking.
He met and married Carol Hiatt and they had four children. Paul and Carol later divorced.
He moved to Kentucky for six months, then moved back to his father’s farm and helped his parents out for two years. He then moved to Wyoming and worked for the Barton Ranch for a few years. After the ranch he went to work in the oil fields in 1982.
He met Pamelia in 1981 at the Hub Café in Moorcroft after she poured a pitcher of water in his lap. They were married Dec. 24, 1982, and had two sons.
After his marriage, he drove trucks for the NCRA oil field and later True Oil. He never retired and continue to work until the day he died.
He loved to ride horses, hunting, shooting his rifle and having pistol contests with his sons. His passion for the last year was sporting clay.
Mr. Kunz loved watching his grandchildren in all of their activities. He was a member of the NRA, Elk Foundation, lifetime member of the Turkey Federation and also a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church of Moorcroft.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Pam Kunz of Moorcroft; daughters, Jackie Imming, Sandy Kunz and Juilie Lorton; sons, Vance Kunz and Clayton; stepdaughter, Samantha Mansell; stepson, Gordon Hagstron; 12 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
Mr. Kunz was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Sherry Mehan; and his twin brothers, Daniel and David Kunz.
A memorial has been established in Mr. Kunz’s name to benefit St. Jude’s. Memorials and condolences can be sent to Walker Funeral Home, 410 S. Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
