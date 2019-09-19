Luann Borgialli, 59, of Wright passed away peacefully Sept. 16, 2019, after a courageous 111⁄2-year battle with cancer.
Her family was by her side in Gillette, and she is now happily rejoicing with her Lord. She spent every available minute learning about Jesus as He walked in His time.
Luann was born in Rapid City, South Dakota, to Lyndon and Lydia (Rinehart) Childs on Jan. 24, 1960. She grew up on the family ranch outside of Upton where she attended school and graduated with the class of 1978.
She attended the University of Wyoming, majoring in business.
On June 2, 1979, she married the love of her life, Dennis Borgialli. Together they lived outside of Wright and had two daughters, Deena and Jodene.
Luann has four grandchildren: Lorelai, Ella, Piper and Paxton. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life.
Luann worked as the branch manager at Burns Insurance in Wright, where she was proud to obtain her CIC designation.
Luann was always very involved and busy in many organizations. As a teenager, she was involved in Job’s Daughters and was a past queen, and she was a cheerleader at Upton High School.
She loved to help her daughters and other children in their many organizations. She was very active as a Girl Scout leader. She was a longtime 4-H leader in Campbell County, where she passed along her amazing skill for sewing to her daughters, granddaughters and many 4-H members.
Through her love for sewing, she made both of her daughters’ wedding dresses, and for numerous loved ones.
Her love was to serve her community. She was an FFA alumni member locally and statewide and was a past state president. She served as a Campbell County Fair superintendent as well as Wyoming State Fair superintendent for Round Robin. Luann was a past president of the Northeastern Wyoming Economic Development and was a past president of the Wright Area Chamber of Commerce. She also served as a past precinct delegate for the Campbell County Republican Party.
Luann is survived by her husband, Dennis Borgialli; daughters, Deena (Alex) Wolf of Casper and Jodene (Christopher) Foy of Severance, Colorado; grandchildren, Lorelai and Piper Wolf and Ella and Paxton Foy; mother, Lydia Childs of Upton; siblings, Louis Childs of Casa Grande, Arizona, Linda Lu Childs (Greg Layton) of Houston, Texas, Laura Childs (DJ Stull) of Gillette and Larry (Alene) Childs of Trinidad, Colorado; nephews, Wyatt (Christina) Childs of Killeen, Texas, and Tell Childs of Trinidad; many cousins; father and mother-in-law, Roy and Shirley Borgialli of Newcastle; and brother-in-law, Ronald (Sheryl) Borgialli of Laramie.
Luann was proceeded in death by her father, Lyndon Childs; grandparents, Clifford and Ida Childs, and Benjamin and Mary Rinehart; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Family Life Church in Gillette. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance.
Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
