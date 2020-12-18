Martine Molina Erivez Sr., 75, passed away at 12:05 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper.
Memorial services begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Gordon Harper officiating.
Martine was born June 13, 1945, in Cuauhtemoc, Chihuahua Mexico to Juan and Eva Erivez. Martine was one of eight children. He attended school until he was old enough to work and help his family.
He and two of his brothers, Lehi and Horacio, came to the United States in 1978 and worked in agriculture in Rocky Ford, Colorado. They moved all over the area doing construction jobs. Martin taught himself English while he worked in America.
During the Vietnam War, he and his brothers worked at Fort Carson for the government building underground bunkers that supposedly don’t exist.
They traveled to Wyoming with stops in Casper and Gillette.
He returned to Mexico for a short time before he returned to Gillette and met Yvonne Petrik. In December 1983, they had a premature baby boy, Martine Molina Erivez Jr. Marty was born in Denver, and Vonnie and Martin spent a lot of time down there while Marty was in the hospital.
Martin and Vonnie were wed March 25, 1984. In this union Martin gained four stepchildren, Shelly, Mike, Kevin and Jamey Foster.
He worked as a concrete finisher for S&S Builders from 1983 until 2016, and then worked for Van Ewing from 2016 to 2019. Martin was known for being one of the best concrete finishers in the area. His work ethic was admired by anyone he worked with. He worked until he was 74 in one of the most physically demanding jobs there is.
Martin did everything he could for his family. When Martin wasn’t at work you could find him at Mona’s Restaurant or playing cards at the Otherside Bar.
The later years he spent taking care of Vonnie while she battled different cancers.
Martin’s truest joys came from watching his grandchildren grow. Martin was very proud of his grandson, who gets to carry on his name, Martine Molina Erivez III.
In April 2020, his Vonnie lost her battle with cancer. In June 2020 Martin was diagnosed with multiple myeloma. As a result of the cancer, he had to start doing dialysis. With the loving support of his family he was able to stay home and do his treatments until his passing.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Vonnie; parents, Juan and Eva; brother, Juan; and sister, Clelia.
Martin is survived by his children, Marty and Kari Erivez of Gillette, Shelly Foster of Gillette, Mike and Makenzie Foster of Bellingham, Washington, Kevin and Christina Foster of Custer, Washington, and Jamey Foster of Gillette; 11 grandchildren, Tiffany (Eddie), Nick, Katie, Garrett, Landon, Maddy, Bella, Jake, Kaiden, Mary and Martine Molina Erivez III (Tripp); seven great-grandchildren, Levi, Gage, Aubriana, Memory, Dawson, Kaysen and Hayzen; siblings, Lehi, Horacio, Pedro, Aron and Eva; and many nieces and nephews.
Donations are suggested to benefit the Gillette Soup Kitchen. Memorials and donations may be sent in care of the Erivez family to Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Cards and donations can be sent to the funeral home. Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.