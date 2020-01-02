Joe Don Banks
Joe Don Banks, 86, died Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, of natural causes at Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
He was born Oct. 4, 1933, in Cleveland, Texas, where he also attended and graduated from school.
He then moved to Greybull, where he met his wife, Joyce Burnside. The couple moved to Gillette in 1958 to raise their family.
He was employed in the oil and gas industry.
He took great pleasure in his family, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved meeting people and had a generous heart.
He was a member of Gillette Church of Christ and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Mr. Banks is survived by his daughter, Julia Bugbee of Marana, Arizona; sons, Jack Banks of Wright and Jerry Banks of Gillette; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; wife, Joyce; and children, Joel, Janet and James.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
