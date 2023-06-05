Dustin Richard Materi departed this earth on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
He was born on Aug. 13, 1972, to Randy Materi and Debra McMillan. He joined this world in Spearfish, South Dakota, but his home was in Upton. Dustin was raised and educated in Upton, where he excelled in school and had a passion for football, basketball and track. Sports were paramount in Dustin’s life.
After high school, Dustin continued his education at Black Hills State University. Before moving onto Palmer College of Chiropractic, Dustin married his high school sweetheart, Jackie Parrent. Dustin and Jackie were married on Sept. 10, 1994. They spent the next four years in Davenport, Iowa, while he completed his education.
On Feb. 16, 1996, they welcomed their son Bryton Dean into the world. Dustin’s lifelong dream of being able to heal others was attained when he earned his Doctor of Chiropractic in 1998.
Dustin and Jackie returned home to Upton to build their life together. Shortly after, they opened Materi Chiropractic Center (MC²) in Sundance, which quickly became a thriving practice. MC² was a household name to many in northeast Wyoming, at the time of his death Dustin had been trusted to treat and heal more than 3,000 patients.
On Aug. 24, 2004, their family grew once more when their beautiful little girl Brooklyn Dawn came into this world. They were once again blessed with their second beautiful baby girl, Breeley Jo on May 22, 2007.
Dustin’s world revolved around his family. He was Bryton, Brooklyn and Breeley’s biggest fan and greatest supporter. Dustin filled his life spending time with his family. He enjoyed all things sports but golf (he was a scratch golfer), fishing and riding his tractor were at the top. Dustin was proud that Bryton followed in his footsteps and joined his practice in 2022.
Dustin is survived by his wife, Jackie; children, Bryton, Brooklyn and Breeley; father, Randy (Wanda); mother, Debbie; sister, Misty; his grandma Wanda and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Josh; uncle Ron; grandpa Dean; grandad and gram. Dustin will be missed by all those who loved and knew him but most of all by his beloved children, who were the pride of his life.
A memorial service for Dustin will be at a later date.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
