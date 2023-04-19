Former Gillette resident, Lawrence Bennett Wendling, 77, died Friday, April 14, 2023, at Hope Hospice House in Cape Coral, Florida.
Visitation is from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, April 22 at Hosselton Meridith Funeral Home in Cisne, Illinois, with a funeral service at 11 a.m.
Burial will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery in Fairfield, Illinois.
Larry was born July 17, 1945, in Elgin, Illinois, the son of Ernest and Charlotte Wendling.
He married Donna Jean McCracken July 18, 1970. They had two children, raising them in Elgin, Illinois, until Donna’s death in 2002.
Mr. Wendling enjoyed a long and successful career with Cotter and Company in Chicago as a building materials manager and was active in his church.
In 2007, he married Betty Adkisson. The couple lived in Gillette most of their married life, where he served actively at the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. After retirement, they became full-time RVers and enjoyed traveling around the country until finally settling in Fort Myers, Florida.
Larry is survived by his wife Betty; children, Keri Lynn Van Zee, David Lawrence, and Nicholas Adam Adkisson; and several grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Donna Jean; and one granddaughter.
Memorials may be given to Mt. Erie Christian Church and will be accepted at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at meridithfuneralhome.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
