Craig C. Gibson
Craig C. Gibson, 60, husband of a former Gillette woman, died unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
A celebration of life begins at 3 p.m. Friday at All Saints Episcopal Church, 4033 SE Woodstock Blvd., in Portland, Oregon, with a reception following.
He was a beloved father, husband, brother, musician and educator.
Mr. Gibson is survived by his wife, Sarah Clarke Gibson; and children Daniel, Margaret and Thomas Gibson.
Memorial accounts have been set up to assist with his youngest son’s post-high school plans and to help Portland-area music students. Contact All Saints Episcopal at office@allsaintspdx.org or 503-777-3829.
Condolences may be made at wilhelmportlandmemorial.com or attached to this obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
