Kyle Lawson, 51, of Gillette died Sunday, June 20, 2021, at Billings Clinic Hospital.
Cremation has taken place and services will be planned at another time. Cremation and Funeral Gallery in Billings is in charge of arrangements.
Updated: June 23, 2021 @ 7:43 pm
