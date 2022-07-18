Former Gillette resident, Mary Louise Griffin, 97, died Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Yankton, South Dakota.
Memorial services begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 23 at the Sundance United Methodist Church in Sundance with burial to follow at Green Mountain Cemetery.
Refreshments will be provided following the service. The family would request those attending wear purple as that was Louise’s favorite color.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance. Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
