Duane Eugene Naser 90, of Gillette died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Campbell County Health of natural causes.
Memorial services begin at 1 p.m. today at New Life Church with Pastor Mike Wilson officiating.
A graveside service will take place Memorial Day weekend in Wessington Springs Cemetery, Wessington Springs, South Dakota.
Duane, son of Carroll and Ethyn Naser, was born on Oct. 21, 1930, at the Russian Ranch near Gann Valley, South Dakota.
He was united in marriage with Sharon Thompson on June 3, 1950. They started their life together near the Russian Ranch and had six children, Joy Osborn, Duane Jr., Jackie Pence, Lindy Curry, Rebecca Schmit and Roberta Johnson.
He and his family moved to Rapid City, South Dakota, where he worked at Boeing on Ellsworth Airforce Base. He then transferred working at a service station.
From Rapid City, they moved to Mitchell, South Dakota, where he owned two Standard stations.
He moved to Gillette in December 1976, drove water truck for two years then owned his own auto business.
He married Ruth Halverson on Aug. 10, 1978, and they have lived in Gillette since.
Grateful for having been married for 42 years, Duane had three stepchildren, Marlys Austin, Marcia Hoffman and Gene Halverson; along with 21 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his son, Duane Junior; his parents; and two brothers.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to benefit Special Olympics.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
