William F. Pigeon: Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Matthew's Catholic Church with the Rev. Cliff Jacobson officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
To protect the health and safety of all, services will be limited to 25 people in attendance as required by the Catholic Diocese and state authorities.
People are encouraged to view the service livestreamed at walkerfuneralgillette.com and a link will be attached to Mr. Pigeon's obituary page.
Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at Walker Funeral Home, and this also will limit attendance to 10 people in the building at one time on a rotating basis. Visitors are encouraged to wear personal protective equipment.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the service time at gillettenewsrecord.com.
