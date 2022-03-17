Gathering of friends and family reception for Floyd Hermes will be from 4-6 p.m. March 25 at Family Life Church. Refreshments will be provided.
He will be laid to rest at the family cemetery in Montana later this summer.
Floyd Merlin Hermes was born March 2, 1952, to Francis and Norma Hermes in Missoula, Montana. He was raised in St. Regis, Montana, where he graduated from high school.
Mr. Hermes, 70, died Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Gillette.
He loved the rodeo and enjoyed being a clown at rodeos throughout Montana and Idaho. He loved country dancing and won many contests in his youth. He also enjoyed watching Westerns on TV.
He was a dry-wall professional who, with his friend Shorty, headed east to build pole barns where he met his wife, Corinne. They were married April 10, 1992.
He worked many years as a truck driver for Campbell County Road and Bridge and most recently XPO Logistics as well as drove a bus for Powder River transporting coal miners to and from work.
Floyd and Corinne rarely missed a rodeo and enjoyed taking road trips throughout the West. They found salvation, Jesus, were born again and baptized together and were members of Family Life Church in Gillette. orinne’s boys, Mike and Mark, could always make him laugh and enjoyed spending time with him.
He is survived by his wife, Corinne; brothers, Jim and John along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Bob and sister, Barbara.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to benefit Family Life Church of Gillette. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
