Paul Woods
Paul Robert Woods, 82, of Gillette died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Close to Home Hospice House.
Graveside services for Mr. Woods begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at Mount Pisgah Cemetery in Gillette.
He was born Feb. 25, 1937, to William and Dorothy (Johnson) Woods in Englewood, Colorado.
When he was 9, the family moved to California and later graduated from Thomas Downey High School in Modesto, California.
After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and worked as a photographers mate for the admiral. After being discharged, he started his family in 1956 and joined the Merchant Marines and spent seven years traveling the world.
He loved to fish, hunt and play golf. He was a handyman and enjoyed working with wood.
He was preceded in death by his son, Paul Randy Woods; and brothers, Johnny and Richard.
Mr. Woods is survived by his wife, Casey of Gillette; daughters, Terry Snow of Modesto and Jodie Woods of San Bernardino, California; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Memorials may be made to benefit patients who cannot afford to stay at the Close to Home Hospice House.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
