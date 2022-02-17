Leon William "Squeak" Harlson, 51, of Gillette died Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, peacefully, at home, from cancer.
Celebration of life begins at 1 p.m. Feb. 27 at American Legion Post #42.
Mr. Harlson was born Dec. 10, 1970, to Georgia Whitehouse and Leon Charles Harlson in Hillsboro, Oregon.
He lived in Billings, Montana, most of his life, but traveled all around working until he settled in Gillette. He owned several businesses in Gillette and also worked in the oilfield.
He was a lover of animals, enjoyed working on anything mechanical, restoring classic cars, spending time with his friends and family and always having a good story to tell.
Mr. Harlson was always willing to help others. He had a big heart and was willing to give anyone a chance.
He is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Harlson; children, Randal Cornett of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Leon Harlson Jr. of Billings, Ashley Hughes of Oklahoma, and Taylor Harlson of Billings; stepchildren, Paul Martin, Kolby Petersen and Ayden Kniffen, all of Gillette; four grandchildren; father, Leon Charles Harlson and stepmother, Helen Harlson; sisters, Dusty Whitehouse and Jessica McKay of Billings; along with numerous nieces and nephews and many close friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Georgia Whitehouse; and son, Russell James Harlson.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
