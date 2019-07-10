Doris Badwound
Doris Ann Badwound, 80, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, of heart failure in Cheyenne.
Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Badwound begins at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Cliff Jacobson officiating.
Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation begins at 3 p.m. Thursday at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with Rosary at 7 p.m. followed by a traditional wake through the night.
She was born to Minnie (Little) and Albert Six Feathers Sr. on May 6, 1939, in Allen, South Dakota.
She was educated and grew up in the Allen complex where her family lived.
She married Joy Badwound on March 1, 1957, after his discharge from the U.S. Army.
Their first child, son Joy Badwound, was born Jan. 6, 1958, but died shortly after.
The couple moved to Kimball, Nebraska, where her husband began working in the oil fields and two of their children were born.
For awhile, they lived in Hermosa, South Dakota, where Joy worked on the Kaiser ranch.
In 1962, they moved to Gillette, where they settled and raised their own eight children, as well as several grandchildren.
The Badwound home was always open and all were welcomed. They devoted themselves to their children and grandchildren, and supported their various activities.
They enjoyed attending many events, including band concerts, plays, wrestling tournaments and baseball, basketball and football games.
She attended St. Matthew’s Catholic Church and enjoyed playing bingo and traveling, often making trips to Deadwood and the Black Hills.
Mrs. Badwound is survived by her sister, Phoebe Davila of Gillette; daughters, Patricia Badwound of Denver, Colorado, and Melody Wright of Thornton, Colorado; sons, Joy, Bruce, Reynold, Eric and Charles Badwound, all of Gillette; 23 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren; and countless nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Joy; husband, Joy Sr.; brothers, Gene, Frank, Patrick and Albert; sister, Francis; special friend, Al Provost; grandson, Christopher; and son, Tony.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in Doris’ name in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
