Heaven gained an angel on Monday, April 18, 2022. Aryss Teterud went home to the Lord and was met at Heaven’s gates by her loving family and friends.
Graveside services begin at 1 p.m. Friday, April 29 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Billings, Montana.
Aryss was born on Oct. 4, 1935, in Washington State. Shortly after birth, Aryss was brought home to her family farm in Montana. Here, Aryss enjoyed spending time outdoors with her family. She gathered eggs from the chicken coop with her mom and helped her dad bring the cows down to milk.
Aryss truly loved to be out with all the animals, but she especially looked forward to spending time with her horse, William. From the late 1940s to 2015, Aryss lived in Billings. Throughout these years, Aryss enjoyed a plethora of activities.
One of her favorite things to do was attend “Growth Thru Art.” Aryss was the first full-time student going twice a week for over 30 years. She enjoyed showing her artwork at the annual fair and riding in the parade with her fellow students. Aryss used sign language to help her communicate, and she had fun sharing her knowledge with her friends.
Aryss was blessed to spend her later years at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette. Her family LOVED having her close! Aryss enjoyed daily visits from her niece and loved when she could get outside for a stroll. Also, bingo was a “must” for Aryss. She looked forward to playing weekly and couldn’t wait to shout “BINGO!”
Aryss’ laugh could be heard from wing to wing, and she couldn’t go down a hallway without hearing a friendly hello. Aryss was a fun-loving character who had a heart full of joy. She never met anyone who wasn’t an immediate friend. With an infectious personality, she could put a smile on anyone’s face.
With Aryss’ many health issues throughout her life, it made her strength in God a very beautiful and wondrous gift.
Aryss is survived by her niece, Deanna (Mike); nephew, Drew (Claudia-deceased); many great-nieces and nephews; and many great-great-nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Aryss' name to benefit the activities fund for bingo money at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
