Lars Peter "Pete" Quinnell III, 71, of Gillette died Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City, South Dakota, with his family by his side.
A celebration of life begins at 2 p.m. Saturday upstairs at the American Legion Hall in Gillette.
Mr. Quinnell was born Aug. 23, 1949, in Sidney, Montana. He attended school in Squaw Gap, North Dakota, but graduated from high school in 1967 in Sidney. He was raised on the family ranch in Squaw Gap.
After high school he entered the U.S. Army in 1969, serving both in Korea and Vietnam. After being honorably discharged from the Army, he served four years with the Montana National Guard.
Mr. Quinnell served a total of 21 years in law enforcement both in Montana and Wyoming. Once he retired from law enforcement, he went to work in the oil field,. That brought him to Gillette, where he lived until he passed.
He met the love of his life, Bonnie Schriver in Miles City, Montana, at a rodeo dance. They were married in 1973.
He loved spending time with his family and taking them to see all kinds of historical landmarks. He loved hunting with family, collecting guns and participating in shooting competitions with Bonnie. He loved rodeo and did saddle bronc riding in his younger days. He enjoyed watching westerns and war movies. Old country music was his favorite.
In his retirement, he enjoyed the time he got to spend with his kids and grandson, traveling to rodeos with Bonnie and son, John, and getting together for breakfast at Perkins with John and his veteran buddies.
Mr. Quinnell was a member of numerous military and outdoor sports organizations like the VFW Post 7756, 1st Cavalry Association, NRA and Pheasants Forever to name a few. Being active in these organizations also kept him busy throughout his years.
He was a very kind, fun loving, generous person who never met a stranger because he could talk to anyone. He was greatly loved and will be sorely missed by many family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John L. and Olive Quinnell; brothers, Lloyd, Bud and Clayton Quinnell; and sister, Brenda Quinnell.
Pete is survived by his wife, Bonnie Quinnell; sons, Tyrel and John Quinnell; daughter, Tammie Rosier; one grandson; sister, Donna Kellogg; brothers, Tony and Jack Quinnell; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Memorials and condolences may be sent to Quinnell Family at 11 Lone Cedar Drive, Gillette WY 82716.
Condolences also may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.