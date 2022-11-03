A memorial service for Douglas “Fudd” Halfpop, of Gillette, will begin at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Family Life Church with Pastor Dan Knust officiating; a reception will follow at Bell Knob Golf Course from noon to 3 p.m.
Douglas “Fudd” Halfpop embarked unexpectedly on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2022, for his last camping trip to the great big beyond. While it was a trip no one was expecting, we can be sure he arrived at the pearly gates with a joyous “PERFECT!”
Fudd was born in Hubbard, Iowa, on May 4, 1954, to Elda Jane and Eugene Halfpop. Although he left the state at a young age, he loved to make the impromptu trip home to visit family and friends.
After high school, Fudd was easily convinced by his good friend John to move to Gillette and become a coal miner. Little did he know that he would find his forever home in the “ol’ hole in the ground.” Fudd embodied the expression “If you love what you do, you’ll never work a day in your life.” In his words, he didn’t work at the mine for 47 years, only “participated.”
Anyone who worked with Fudd knows he did more than participate. His hard work and dedication helped move billions of tons of coal nationwide in his career and built him lifelong friendships throughout the basin. The coal mine was his second home.
On his seven-off, Fudd enjoyed the simple things in life — finding a new camping spot, shooting under par, racking up MEPs with his gym buddies, buying his granddaughter all the toys she wanted and sipping on speedy goats. Those who knew him could hear him enter a room before they saw him. That boisterous voice was quick to crack a joke, offer to buy you a beer, or tell you the corn prices.
In his 68 years, Fudd left a legacy of love, laughter, and kindness that will be dearly missed.
Fudd is survived by his children, Angelica (Mike) Fishbeck and Austin (Emily) Halfpop; granddaughter, Kinzley Fishbeck; partner, Susan Weeks; beloved pets, Gracie and Otis; siblings, Becky (Duane) Maifield, Craig (Linda) Halfpop and Dave (Lintha) Halfpop; and many other friends and family members.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that friends and family swing by their local car wash — Fudd would’ve wanted everyone to have a sparkling ride on his day. If you are so inclined to donate, the family hopes to purchase a bunch and plaque to be placed in Fudd’s honor at Bell Nob.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(1) comment
Fudd always greeted you with a big Hello! Like you were a life long buddie. Made you feel good! Thanks Buddie ! Have a good ride.
