Shirley Ann Rossiter, 64, of Gillette, died Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at her home after a short battle with cancer.
She was born to Charles and Shirley (Hilton) Booth in Custer, South Dakota, and was raised and educated in Custer.
She worked at Judy's Cafe while in school and until it closed. In 1979, she came to Gillette, where she worked at the Fireside Lounge for more than 39 years until her recent diagnosis.
In 2002, she married her love, Gary Rossiter in Gillette. Together they enjoyed horseshoes, darts and camping.
Mrs. Rossiter is survived by her husband, Gary; stepson, Justin Rossiter; four stepgrandchildren; sister, Misty Phillips of Phoenix; brothers, Darrell Booth of Custer, Mark Tucker of Gillette, and Roger Cane of Rapid City; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
