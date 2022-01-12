Tristen William Hutton passed away Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.
His extended family would like to welcome you to a celebration of life at Family Life Church this Friday, Jan. 14 at 2 p.m. There will be time to gather and reminisce immediately following the service at the American Legion in Gillette.
He was born May 9, 1999, in Gillette to Stacy Koloski and Charlie Hutton. Tristen spent time attending schools here in Wyoming, as well as Arizona, eventually graduating from high school in Colorado.
He moved back to Gillette and attended college here. Tristen was a hard worker. Whatever job or project he was investing his time in, he committed to fully. He was multi-talented. Tristen spent time employed with PS Services, Highmark Landscaping, and NARM.
Tristen had a knack for dismantling and reassembling everything under the sun. Much to his parents’ dismay, as a child this included Nerf guns, Xbox controllers, and his motorcycles. However, when he was done, they were not only put back together correctly, they were slightly modified working better than they did before. He combined this mechanical talent with his intelligence; and the result was the startup of his own small business: Busted Knuckle Small Engine Repair.
When he wasn’t hard at work, you could find Tristen surrounded by countless friends and family doing all of the many things he loved. He was a free spirit and avid outdoorsman. It was a rare weekend that we wouldn’t find him with his eyelashes caked with snow, hunting “war paint” on, or chain grease smeared across his face. Tristen grew up riding dirt bikes and racing motocross both in Arizona and Wyoming.
He enjoyed hiking, fishing, and camping. In the fall, he turned his attention to both archery and rifle hunting. When the snow fell, you could find him tearing up the mountain on his snowmobile.
Tristen had a large family and was the kind of big brother most people could only dream about. With his kind and generous heart, he went out of his way to teach, help and spend time with his much younger brother, Brayson McKim. He was a real-life hero to his little brother and multiple cousins who idolized him.
Tristen had a constant smile on his face and would light up any room he entered. His laugh was contagious. You couldn’t help yourself but to have a great time when he was around.
He touched so many people and is gone way too soon. He is dearly missed. We should strive to honor his memory by living with kindness and forgiveness for each other. Remember to celebrate the finite time we each are given.
He is survived by his parents, Stacy Koloski, Charlie Hutton, and stepfather Donnie McKim; brother, Brayson McKim; sisters, Paige Hutton, Zoey Hutton, Nicole Hankinson and Kelsey Segebart; several sets of grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
