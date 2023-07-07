Thomas Eugene “Tommer” Kostreba, 63, of Gillette, died Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Campbell County Health, of cancer.
Tom was born Nov. 21, 1959, in St. Cloud Minnesota, to Henry and Darlene (Lange) Kostreba. He grew up in the small town of Opole, Minnesota and attended and graduated from Holdingford High School in 1977.
After he graduated high school, he lived in Colorado and Utah for a few years working oilfield and construction jobs, and settled in Gillette in the early 80s.
Mr. Kostreba worked for Black Thunder Coal Mine for 33 years until his death as a plant operator. He also sold Amsoil products in his spare time.
At a young age he discovered a lifelong passion for snowmobiling and made the Big Horn Mountains his second home, where he would meet many people that became his family over the course of his life. He and his buddies started a group called “Bear Lodge Bad Boys Club” where many years of money would be raised for local search and rescue and riding events on the mountain.
Mr. Kostreba also enjoyed riding four wheelers and his Indian motorcycle. His friends described him as loyal, full of life, loving, helpful, determined, ambitious, and driven. As he aged, he started fulfilling lifelong dreams of Ice Oval Snowmobile racing, collecting, riding, and showing vintage snowmobiles. His biggest dream was to race at the World Championship Derby Complex in Eagle River, Wisconsin which he did attend and compete in time trials, he was thrilled.
Mr. Kostreba had a giant soft spot for his family. They were his world, he enjoyed spending time with them, they were the light of his life he would say. He loved spreading awareness about life and encouraging others to live life to the fullest, which he did.
Tom is survived by his mother, Darlene Kostreba; brother, William Kostreba; sisters, Lori Ann Jarnot, and Kristi Kostreba; daughter, Kaylee Humphries; two granddaughters; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; and father, Henry Kostreba.
Per his request a celebration of life will take place at a later date in the Big Horn Mountains and future arrangements in Minnesota.
If any donations wish to be made in his memory, please send them to 307 Riders Snowmobile Club at 307rsc@gmail.com. Or explore the idea of checking out and joining your local snowmobile or riding club in honor of his memory.
Memorials and condolences may be sent to Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be sent to gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
