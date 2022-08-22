Michael Wallischeck, 76, of Gillette, died Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Campbell County Health of heart failure.
Funeral services begin at 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Daryl Hilbert officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Pisgah Cemetery. Reception to follow at Grace Bible Church, 4000 Collins Road.
Michael James, known to his family and friends as Mike, was born in September of 1945 in Los Angeles, California, to James E. and Betty H. (Ridenour) Wallischeck. He was raised and educated in Los Angeles and graduated in the winter of 1964 from Birmingham High School in Van Nuys, California.
After graduation he earned several certificates in welding and was accomplished by industry standards. Mr. Wallischeck accepted Christ as his personal savior in 1965 at the First Baptist Church of Van Nuys.
He married Carolyn Kregear on June 7, 1969, in Van Nuys. They moved to Gillette in 1979, and he went to work for Caballo Mine as a welder/mechanic. Due to health issues, he retired in 2003.
Mr. Wallischeck was a photographer from the time he was 13 years old and eventually became an award-winning photographer. He was handy in the garage, working and fixing anything metal. He enjoyed his Harley, a 2003 Centennial, and spent many hours making trips throughout Wyoming, South Dakota and Montana.
Mike will be missed by his wife of 53 years, Carol; son, Matthew Wallischeck; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Diane Lees; two nephews; one niece; and several cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials are suggested to benefit Vision Beyond Borders and donations can be directed to visionbeyondborders.org or in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be sent at gilletememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
