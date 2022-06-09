Michael Ben “Mike” Deaver, 66, passed away suddenly Thursday, May 26, 2022, at his residence outside Thermopolis, Wyoming.
Born Aug. 18, 1955, in Sheridan, Wyoming, he was one of three children of Robert and Evelyn (Davis) Deaver. Working on the family ranch in Gillette, he was the third generation who eventually owned and operated the ranch after the passing of his parents.
On July 10, 1991, he married Pam Kruse in Reno, Nevada. After retiring from ranch life, the couple moved to Thermopolis in 2013.
Mike was a member of the Kalif Temple, BPOE and attended the Episcopal Church in Gillette.
Mike enjoyed yard work, cooking, canning garden vegetables, watching NASCAR and football. Always full of smiles, he was a kind, generous man.
Survivors include his wife, Pam of Thermopolis; sister, Sue Wolff of Sheridan; daughter, Stacy (Troy) Bridges of Wilbur, Nebraska; grandchildren, Amy Christopher, Brandon Joubert and Danielle Bridges; great-granddaughter, Spencer Smith; longtime best friend, Dudley Edwards; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Deaver; son, Chris Joubert; and grandson, Jacob Bridges.
Memorial services are pending.
Mortimore Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online messages may be offered at mortfh.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
