Georgia Lee (South) Schmidt, 83, of Gillette passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, surrounded by her family.
Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Friday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Lester Bentley officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Georgia was born March 9, 1938, to Joe and Margaret South in Sandpoint, Idaho. She joined her sister, Shirley White of Boise, Idaho, and was blessed with an additional four siblings, Jim South of Bridger, Montana, Ginger Weber of Boise, Idaho, Kenny South and Dan South, both of Jordan, Montana, and with whom she had a very close relationship.
At an early age, Georgia moved with her family to the Miles City area, where she met her first husband. From this union, Georgia had six beautiful children: Ronda (Pat) Gaffield of Gillette, Deb Ledbetter of Gillette, Carla (Monte) Fitch of Jordan, Jim Carter of Gillette, Sherry Beasley (John Heimann) of Wright and Joe (Chris) Schmidt of Coon Rapids, Minnesota.
Georgia met the love of her life in Jordan and wed Fred Schmidt on Aug. 23, 1968. From this marriage they had Shelly (Leonard) Besel of Gillette.
Fred and Georgia moved to Gillette in 1982, where Georgia worked as a day care provider and at the Countryside Café until her retirement.
After her husband’s passing, Georgia moved to Jordan for a short time to take care of her ailing parents and moved back to Gillette in 2012, where she resided until the time of her passing.
Georgia is survived by her five children; six siblings and their spouses; 26 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; daughter, Carla; son, Billy; son-in-law, Kyle; and four grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made in Georgia’s name to the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 901 Apricot St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
