Delbert "Tom" McKannan, 51, of Granbury, Texas, died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Gillette while visiting his father. An autopsy is pending.
A celebration of life ceremony will take place next summer at Lake DeSmet in Buffalo.
He was born March 5, 1969, in Cody to Delbert and Marjorie (Sandstrom) McKannan.
Mr. McKannan is survived by his wife, Christy Jerred McKannan and their two daughters, Marjorie and Lois, of Granbury; children from a previous marriage, Elizabeth Gonzalez of Fordyce, Arkansas, and Shaylee Tanner of Navarre Beach, Florida; three grandchildren; brothers, Carl McKannan of Alexandria, Missouri, and Michael "Mike" McKannan of Gillette; and one sister, Christina "Christy" Reynolds of Gillette.
He was preceded in death by his son, Rodney McKannan; and mother, Marjorie McKannan.
An account has been set up for his wife and children at First Financial Bank in Granbury.
Condolences also may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.