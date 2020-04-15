Claralee Dillinger Apr 15, 2020 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Claralee DillingerClaralee Dillinger, 78, of Rozet died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Close to Home Hospice. Arrangements are pending with Walker Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Gov. orders employment freeze, 'rigorous review' of spending as budget wobbles under COVID-19 response Tax Day is here, but not really Gordon says to prepare for a different Wyoming post-virus School board approves armed educator policy Push of arctic air brings record lows to Gillette 2 more confirmed COVID-19 cases in Campbell County Utility rate hike implementation could begin in July Farmers market to be held Saturday Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan accidentally shoots himself in the legKristin Ashley ClineOfficials expect COVID-19 surgeSearch is on for missing Gillette teenJohnson County man dies of COVID-19County has 10th confirmed case of COVID-19, state count up to 2532 more confirmed COVID-19 cases in Campbell CountyAll dressed up with no place to goCoronavirus cases up to 239, Gordon asks for limit on fishing licensesLocals put 3D printing technology to work in fight against virus Images Videos CommentedVirus closure orders extended through April 30, visitors to Wyo. must quarantine (2)105-year-old Recluse remains determined to live life on her terms (2)Isn't it time that we change? (2)City, please allow chickens, compost (2)Don't blame Trump for toilet paper issue (2)Clem wants state to take proactive approach to virus (2)Local businesses step up to help those in need (1)Search is on for missing Gillette teen (1)First Campbell County COVID-19 case confirmed; Gordon orders 10-person limit on groups (1)Les W. Davis (1) Latest e-Edition Gillette News Record To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Featured Businesses News Record 1201 W. Second St., Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-9306 Website CAM-PLEX 1635 Reata Drive, Gillette, WY 82718 307-682-0552 Website CORE 307 Orthopedic & Spine Physical Therapy 548 Running W Drive, Gillette, WY 82718 307-670-9444 Website Momentum Physical Therapy 305 W. Lakeway Rd, Gillette, WY 82718 307-696-6045 Website Gillette Reproductive Health 1304 W. 4th Street, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-8110 Website Campbell County Cemetery District 804 S Emerson Ave, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-3125 Website Campbell County Recreation Center Wright Wyoming 250 Shoshone Ave, Gillette, WY 82718 307-682-8527 Currently Open Website Events Powder River Transportation / Coach, USA 1700 E US Highway 14-16, Gillette, WY 82716 307-682-0960 Website Ads 307 Realty Team 39 Town Center Dr., Suite 100, Gillette, WY 82718 307-670-8307 Currently Open Website Ads Camel Country Clinic 1206 W 4th St Ste 2, Gillette, WY 82716 307-685-3733 Find a local business Top Newspaper Ads Landon Gillette Memorial Chapel Bulletin
