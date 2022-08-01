Funeral services for Michial Brown, 56, of Gillette took place Aug. 2 at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Michial DeWayne Brown was born Dec. 6, 1965, to Donald L. Brown Jr. and Kathryn (Brannan) Brown (Izzard) in Gillette.
Michial is survived by his mother, Kathy and Dewey Izzard; stepmother, Betty Brown and special friend, Randy Hayden; brothers, (not previously mentioned), Kenny Naylor and Josh Izzard; aunts, Vickie Knapp (Joe) and Tandi Rinker (Adam); uncles, Dick Brannan and Chad Rinker; and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Don Brown; grandmother, Sara Jones, and grandfathers, Kenneth Brannan and William Jones.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
This paid obituary was provided by Mike's maternal family.
