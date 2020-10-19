Raymond A. Ghering
Raymond A. Ghering, 76, of Gillette died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at Campbell County Health.
He was born March 4, 1944, at home near the town of Olivet, South Dakota, to Raymond and Inez (Gunn) Ghering.
At the age of 15, he moved with his family to Wall, South Dakota, where he graduated from high school and played football.
After graduation, he joined the Army. He served two tours in Vietnam and was awarded a Bronze Star.
Mr. Ghering married Janice Scott on Sept. 26, 1970, at the Immaculate Conception Church in Winner, South Dakota. They have one son, Patrick, who has been missing since his graduation from high school.
Mr. Ghering spent several years operating heavy equipment before starting his welding business, Western Welding. He not only did commercial welding, but also created a lot of art pieces, some of which he did for the exterior of Wall Drug.
His passion was hunting, and he loved horses even after getting his front teeth knocked out!
Mr. Ghering is survived by his wife of 50 years, “Scotty”; sisters, Carmen and Patty; brother, David; and several nieces and a nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Betty; and one nephew.
Per his request, no services are planned and his ashes will be placed on the ranch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.