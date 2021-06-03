Winfred LeRoy Brunson

W.L. "Fred" Brunson, 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 14, 2021, in Reno, Nevada, at home with family, under the care of Advanced Hospice.
A native of Gillette, Fred was born in 1937 on the family homestead at Big Timber. He attended school in Rozet and worked at Wyodak Coal before starting his own construction business, remodeling and building custom homes. He moved to Reno in 1989.
Mr. Brunson is survived by a son, James (Janene) Brunson of Vermilion, Ohio; granddaughters Jennifer Grisez, Jessica O’Donnell, Marie Paulsen, Lynn Paulsen and Mary Pluntz; grandsons Shawn O’Donnell and Greg Paulsen; three great-grandchildren (Parker, Paige, and Gabby); and his companion of 20 years, Gloria Mueller.
He was predeceased by his parents Clarence and Esther Brunson; his wife of 30 years, Donna; daughters, Collette O’Donnell and Cristine Pluntz and his sister, Emma Cooper.
Cremation has already taken place. A private family memorial will be held at a later date.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
