Joan (Brandner) Davis, 91, of Gillette passed away peacefully Thursday, April 29, 2021.
Mass of Christian Burial begins at 10 a.m. May 15 at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with Father Cliff Jacobson officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
She was born Jan. 12, 1930, on the G-M Ranch near Gillette to George and Adeline Brandner, the fourth of five sisters. She grew up branding cattle and loved helping her dad on the ranch.
After graduating from Campbell County High School, she went on to the University of Colorado, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree, later finishing her Master of Hospital Administration at the University of Minnesota.
She served for 22 years as a Sister of St. Francis.
Over her life she is credited for bringing many hospitals out of the red into the black, while maintaining an encouraging kind demeanor that her coworkers admired.
She was thoughtful and precise in everything she did, from photography to woodwork to picking out and wrapping presents for all her family every birthday and Christmas. She always had a word of encouragement for everyone she met.
She married Robert E. Davis on Nov. 18, 1983, in Gillette, where she remained, continuing to be active in the community, including serving on the Campbell County Hospital Board.
She is survived by her husband, Robert E. Davis; daughters, Joy, Elise and Robin; son, Jon; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters, Pauline Wilson and Marge Davis; and many nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Betty Roudebush and Helen Dunlap.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
