Michael Todd Staton Jr., lovingly known as "Mikey," 26, of Gillette, died Friday, April 21, 2023, at his home. An autopsy is pending.
A time to say goodbye is from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, May 11 at Gillette Memorial Chapel. Memorial services are from 1-4 p.m. May 15 at Pizza Carrello which will honor his exceptional life and achievements. A benefit concert is June 14 at Big Lost Meadery in Gillette as a tribute to his music.
Michael was born July 29, 1996, to Michael and Carrie (Claytor) Staton Sr. in Lynchburg, Virginia.
He was a kindhearted person with a magnetic personality. He brought joy and laughter to everyone he met.
Mr. Staton graduated from Amherst High School in Amherst, Virginia in 2014. After graduating he moved to Gillette to attend the Gillette College on a full scholarship and was a founding member of the Gillette Energy City Voices.
His passion for music led him to start/join a band with some friends and they would often perform at local events. Apart from his love for music, he was an incredibly hardworking person.
Mr. Staton worked as a server, a cook, and a manager at Pizza Carrello, where his contagious smile and warm personality made numerous friends. Everyone who interacted with him admired how dedicated he was to his job and how much care he took into ensuring that every customer had a memorable experience and every employee had a safe and enjoyable work environment.
He had a special gift in making others feel seen and valued. His hugs were legendary; everyone wanted one because they felt like pure love wrapped around you. His positive energy made people feel comforted during hard times.
Mikey was survived by his father, Michael Staton Sr. who died April 29, 2023, after a 15-year battle with MS. He leaves behind his mother, Carrie Staton; sister, Aaliyah Staton; brothers, Ryver and Gunner Staton; several grandparents; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mr. Staton has left us too soon but his legacy will live on forever. The world has lost a truly beautiful person whose presence brightened the lives of those around him.
Rest in peace; your smile will be missed dearly, but the warmth it brought will never be forgotten.
In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established to benefit the family for travel and funeral expenses. Memorials may be left with Pizza Carrello.
Memorial and condolences can be sent in Mikey's name to Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at GilletteMemorialChapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
