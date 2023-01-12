James Lyle Osborne
Former Gillette resident, James Lyle Osborne, 83, known to many as Jim, passed away Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, comfortably and peacefully in his sleep.
Jim was born in Little Fork, Minnesota in 1939.
Jim was an avid hunter, fisher and outdoorsman. He also loved woodworking, gardening, reading and pottery.
Jim had several successful careers including, optometry, counseling, Second Chance Ministry, and served in the Army, 101 Airborne Division from 1956-59.
Jim has eight children, as well as several stepchildren that he loved dearly. He was very proud of all his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by two daughters, Allison and Stephanie; as well as his wife, Colleen; and two brothers, Kelly and Terry.
Jim loved to stay active and fit and was still bench pressing over 200 pounds at the age of 70! Unfortunately, dementia came quickly in Jim’s late 70s.
He will be dearly missed but we are grateful for his reunion with his heavenly Father and family.
Due to travel and weather, we will be having two celebrations of life. 1st: Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. at Holy Trinity Church in Gillette. Contact Allie for details, 605-949-2192. Moorcroft Cemetery, May 6 at 2 p.m. Contact Jennifer for details. 2nd: May 13 at Twin Bridge Resort Wisconsin. Contact Jennifer for details, 920-209-1031.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.