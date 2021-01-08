Willie Casper Holzer
Willie Casper Holzer, 90, of Gillette died Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, at his home of natural causes.
Mass of Christian burial begins at 2 p.m. Saturday at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church with the Rev. Bryce Lungren officiating.
A visitation will be prior to the service Saturday at the church from 12:30-1:30 p.m.
Burial is at 1 p.m. Monday at the Black Hills National Cemetery with military honors.
He was born Oct. 21, 1930, to John Sr. and Johana (Mastel) Holzer in Trail City, South Dakota. He was raised by Kathline (Mastel) Holzer.
He grew up in a large family of 15 siblings. He attended country school near the farm where the family lived.
Mr. Holzer served in the U.S. Army from Dec. 7, 1951, to Nov. 13, 1953, and he also was in the Army Reserve.
He met his wife, Mary Joan Maxon, at a dance. They were married June 6, 1955, and have seven children.
His hobbies included camping, fishing and spending time with family. He loved to work hard from a young age.
Mr. Holzer retired from Road and Bridge, and throughout his life he worked for various construction companies, which he truly loved.
He is survived by his children, Doris Byington of Fargo, North Dakota, Patty of Aberdeen, South Dakota, Cindy Schmeichel of McLaughlin, South Dakota, Mary Hunt of Gillette, Bill Holzer of Gillette, Steven Holzer of Gillette and Paula Welech of Keizer, Oregon; brother, Kasmer Holzer of Somerset, South Dakota; sister, Ida Holzer of Mobridge, South Dakota; and 20 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; parents; stepmother; 13 brothers and sisters; and four grandchildren.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in Mr. Holzer’s name in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be sent to the website at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.