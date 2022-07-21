Susie Dianne Bentley (or Sue, but not Susan), born Dec. 30, 1950, in Glendale, California, passed from this world suddenly on Friday, July 15, 2022, at the age of 71.
A funeral service is scheduled for 3 p.m. Monday, July 25, at the First Presbyterian Church of Billings.
There also will be a memorial service on Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. at Sutter Creek United Methodist Church near Jackson, California, where her mother and sister reside.
She is survived by her husband, Steve; son, Timothy; mother, Lucille Morrison of Jackson, California; sister, Jeannie Vodden; and grandchildren, Natasha, Sasha, and Chloe.
Visit smithfuneralchapels.com for full obituary.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.