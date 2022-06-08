John "Jack" McClelland, 89, of Gillette, passed away Sunday, June 5, 2022, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
Funeral services begin at noon Thursday, June 9 at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Pastor Marty Crump officiating; interment to follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
John Paul “Jack” McClelland was born Feb. 8, 1933, in Gillette, Wyoming, to Otis and Edna McClelland. He attended school in Campbell County, graduating in 1952.
In July of 1952, Jack married Mary Ruth Elmore. To this marriage three children were born, John Jr., Michael “Mike” and Janet “Dolly.” Jack and Mary built a lovely home, where they lived a wonderful life raising kids, ranching, hunting, camping and evolving with and involving themselves in their family and community of Gillette.
McClelland Meat Market was his father and uncle’s business which he partnered with until 1960. With changing times, Jack went to work for Stockmen’s Motor Company as an auto salesman for Ford Motor until he retired in 1979.
Mary Ruth passed away in 1980 and Jack moved to Big Horn, Wyoming, where he married Dorothy Underwood Reno. Dorothy passed away in 1985.
From the 1990s to 2013, Jack lived in Sun City West, Arizona, with his wife Betsy Lou Kelly.
Jack was always involved in local and state organizations, including Chairman for local Jaycee’s, Little Levi Rodeos, horse judging for the county fair and judging Miss Rodeo Wyoming Queen contests. He was Campbell County’s first Fire Warden, County Commissioner for a term, National Guard Member, State Forestry Board Member, Wyoming Fire Board Chairman, Lifelong Masonic Lodge and Elks Member.
Jack is survived by son, John Jr. (Fay) and daughter, Janet “Dolly,” both of Gillette.
He was preceded in death by son, Michael “Mike,” who passed away in 1981; and sister, Nadine.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
