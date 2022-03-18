Trena L. McCreary, 49, died Thursday, March 17, 2022, peacefully at Sundance Hospice in Sundance of cancer.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Monday at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Gillette with the Rev. Eugene Zeller officiating. Visitation is one hour prior to services at the church.
Burial will take place at 3:30 p.m. Monday at the Masonic Cemetery in Philip, South Dakota. There will be a celebration of life to follow at the Philip Lutheran Church.
She was born July 25, 1972, in Hinton, Alberta, to Ed and Joyce (Smith) Buchholz.
She was a 1991 graduate of Belle Fourche High School and spent most of her high school years active in rodeo events. She attended Sheridan College, and then later moved to Gillette, where she met her future husband, Don McCreary. They were married July 11, 1997, in Gillette.
She could always be found dressed up in her “bling” and sassy clothes. She had a gift for fashion and interior design for others. These gifts led her to opening the bridal shop “Lasting Memories” with her mother in Gillette. For almost 20 years, she loved making brides look their finest on their biggest day.
Mrs. McCreary truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures such as fishing with her husband, chatting with girlfriends, spending time with her nieces and nephews, and snacking on her “sweets.” She always had an uncanny ability to connect with people, make quirky remarks to make you laugh and always adorning her big smile. She loved her dogs that gave her so much joy throughout her life.
Her faith has always been strong, and she was active and enjoyed playing the “bells” at her local church. She has always incorporated God in her life and encouraged others to do the same. She loved and respected nature and even went as far as chainsawing crosses into every tree stump that she cut down on her acreage.
She is survived by husband, Don McCreary; parents, Edward and Joyce Buchholz; brother, Kelly Buchholz; sister Tonya Buchholz; niece and nephews; and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
