Michael "Mike" Jay O’Brien, 63, died Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, of renal failure at Central Wyoming Hospice in Casper.
Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday. The services will be live-streamed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
He was born Oct. 7, 1957, to Michael O’Brien and Ruth Blake in Farmington, New Mexico. In 1968, his family moved to Gillette for the oil fields. In 1969, his mother married Delbert Blake.
Growing up, he enjoyed wrestling, fishing and having a fun time. He was most known for his ornery and comical personality. He worked most of his life in the oil fields.
He met Crystal Haukaas and had Trevor in 1995 and Melissa in 1998.
He had lifelong friends who will all remember watching football games or NASCAR races together. Friends and family will remember him as fun to be around. In 2018, he became a grandfather and nothing made him more proud.
Mr. O'Brien is survived by his daughter, Melissa O’Brien; brothers, Larry Dayhoff, Randy Dayhoff, Jim O’Brien and Mark Blake; sister, Vonda Jordan; a grandson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Trevor O’Brien; dad, Delbert; father, Mike O’Brien; sister, Margie Beauchamp; stepbrothers, Aaron and Andy Blake; and his grandparents.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences may be sent via the internet at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
