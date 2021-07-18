Funeral liturgy for lifelong Newcastle resident Michael Eddy Worden, 70, begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 20 at the Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 19 W. Winthrop in Newcastle, Wyoming, with Father Brian Hess as Celebrant.
A Vigil begins at 7 p.m.. Monday, July 19 at the church. Interment will be in the Greenwood Cemetery in Newcastle.
Mike Worden died Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper.
He was born Wednesday, Aug. 30, 1950, in Denver, Colorado, the son of Glenn Edwin and Madeline Vera (Tanner) Worden. Mike was 5 years old when his family moved from Colorado to Midwest, Wyoming, where Scott, Mike’s brother, joined the family. Mike attended school there until moving to Newcastle.
He enjoyed hunting antelope, elk and moose with his dad and had numerous funny stories about those hunting trips. He was in the Boy Scouts and attended the National Boy Scout Jamboree.
Mike worked a few places around town in high school, including at McColley Funeral Home mowing and doing odd jobs. The owner, Don McColley, would later become his mentor.
After graduating Newcastle High School in 1968, Mike attended the University of Wyoming, pursuing a degree in engineering to follow in the footsteps of his dad. Mike later decided to follow his true desire to serve and enrolled in and graduated from the San Francisco School of Mortuary Science.
While in high school and attending college, Mike dated Sandra Y. Johnson of Osage, Wyoming. The two were married Jan. 6, 1973, in Laramie. Their marriage started off with a trip to McDonald's in their wedding attire leaving trails of rice all over the restaurant in a story often laughed about as they told it through the years.
Mike and Sandy moved to Gillette after his graduation from mortuary school, where he worked for the local funeral home. Later, Mike and Sandy moved back to his hometown of Newcastle, where he began working full time at McColley Funeral Home.
Mike's family grew while in Newcastle, having two children, Rebekah and Geoffrey. Eventually, Mike took the step and purchased the funeral home and ambulance service from Don McColley and began Worden Funeral Directors, where he worked and served the surrounding area for many decades, retiring in 2020.
Mike and Sherry met on AOL LOVE CONNECT and seven months later they were married on Feb. 13, 1999, at the Methodist Church with the Rev. Robert Firebaugh and Deacon Ken Pitlick of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Newcastle.
Mike was an EMT II and served as coroner for Weston County. When Mike was getting ready to retire, he gave up being coroner to Dr. Stephenson. Slowly, the ambulances were given up and on Nov. 19, 2020, he sold the funeral home and began looking forward to retirement.
Through Mike and Sherry’s 20 years of marriage they really never fought, mostly disagreements over the funeral home. He loved showing Sherry Wyoming and they cruised to Alaska, and visited Montana and other places.
He loved his blended children. Mike treated his and Sherry’s children fairly and would do things with them, especially Tristin, Taylor and Taryn.
They had two big plans for their retirement: go to Europe (COVID came along and stopped that) and then to attend Sherry’s oldest son’s wedding in Georgia in August this year. Mike passed away with this non-curable disease Lewy’s body dementia, which is fast-growing.
Mike and Sherry loved staying at home and doing little things around and outside the home. They would dance around the house while Sherry sung, “May I Have This Dance for the Rest of My life.”
No more dancing, laughing and sleeping on the back porch. Sherry has the memories to cherish forever.
Through the years, Mike enjoyed playing the piano as long as he thought nobody could hear him. He enjoyed taking his family on trips around Wyoming and the Black Hills area, camping along the way.
Practical jokes were often at the wit of Mike. Coming home from a late night of work to a house full of kids having a sleepover would lead him to playing jokes on everybody to wake up to.
You could often find him on the shooting range. He had a passion for collector guns and loved shooting.
He also was often on his Harley riding around town and the area or flying around a lake on his jet ski, a newfound passion while on a family camping trip.
Mike very much loved spending time with his grandchildren every chance he had to see them.
He is survived by his wife, Sherry F. Worden, of Newcastle; children, Rebekah L. “Becky” (Barry L.) Clyde of Springfield, Georgia, and Geoffrey M. “Geoff” (Kristie L.) Worden of Gillette; grandchildren, Chord G. Worden of Laramie, Tristin S. Clyde, Taylor L. Clyde and Taryn W. Clyde, all of Springfield; and brother, Scott E. Worden.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; father, Glenn, on March 26, 1981; mother, Madeline, on July 27, 2016; and first wife, Sandra Y. Worden, on May 1, 1998.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Salt Creek Veterinary Clinic in care of the First State Bank, P.O. Box 910, Newcastle, WY 82701 would be appreciated by the family.
The Gorman Funeral Homes — Converse Chapel of Douglas is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at gormanfh.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.