Our beautiful mom and wife was taken home Christmas Eve. Jolene Friesen, 66, of Gillette passed away on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020.
Jolene was born July 11, 1954, to Joe and Charlotte Bennett in Worland, Wyoming, where she lived until she moved to Ten Sleep in her teens. Jolene was the oldest daughter and would help with her younger brother and sister that she loved like her own children.
Jolene met the love of her life, Rick Friesen, at the age of 18 while waitressing at a restaurant in Ten Sleep. Rick was in town with some friends on a hunting trip and within a month he married Jolene and moved her to Casper. Best hunting trip ever!
They started their family in a small trailer just outside of Casper, but with two children and a third on the way it was quickly outgrown.
They moved to Evansville, Wyoming (a suburb of Casper) and raised their family of four in the little yellow house on the corner. Our house was always full of family and everyone was welcomed to stay for dinner. Jolene loved her many nieces and nephews coming over and always talked fondly of them.
Jolene was very active in the school PTA and was always willing to help out. She was a leader in 4-H and spent many nights helping her kids finish their fair projects.
Jolene made the most beautiful painted pottery and gave them as gifts to loved ones. She had a gift for baking and cooking, and she could turn anything into a delicious meal. Everyone loved when her kids' birthdays would come around because they knew they were going to get an amazing treat.
In 1988, her mom purchased Lula Belle’s Café. Jolene and her family moved to Gillette to help run the restaurant. Jolene was put in charge of the baking and she was a natural. She turned out the most amazing pies, caramel rolls, buns and cakes.
People would come from all over to enjoy her baked goodies. She loved making special desserts for her most loyal customers. Jolene also had a special gift for listening and customers would love to come down the stairs and visit with her. She always wanted to help everyone.
Jolene and her sister later bought Lula Belle’s Café together in 1997 and still own it today.
Jolene was a committed wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She always fretted over giving the perfect gifts to show how much she thought about you. She was a person that always told the truth, and when she gave her word you knew she would never let you down. She was loyal and kind and was always willing to listen to anyone. We will miss you, Mom, until we can be together again.
Jolene is survived by her husband of 48 years, Rick; children, Greg (Amber), Melanie (Brad), Jena (Scott), and Jessica; 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and many more family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents Joe and Charlotte Bennett; older brother, Henry; and grandson Seth.
A memorial service will take place in the summer.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
