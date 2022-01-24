Janice Louise Young, 76, of Gillette died Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at her home of natural causes.
Memorial services begin at 10 a.m. Friday at Walker Funeral Home with visitation starting at 9 a.m.
Ms. Young was born the second of three daughters on Aug. 3, 1945, in Fallon, Nevada, to TJ and Louise Hickey. The family spent many years camping, rockhounding and exploring rural Nevada.
She moved to Gillette in early 1981 with her daughter Bobbi. She was a longtime employee of the city of Gillette working in the finance department and retiring in 2007.
Ms. Young was an avid camper and spent much time camping with various family members in the Big Horns and Black Hills. She also enjoyed fishing at Keyhole. She was a regular water walker at the Recreation Center and was a dedicated pet mom.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Barbara.
She is survived by sister, Carol Stephens; daughter, Bobbi Maller; one granddaughter; several nieces and nephews; and two grandnieces she was especially close to.
Memorials and condolences may be sent to Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, Wyoming 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
In lieu of flowers, gifts also may be made to the Fur Kids Foundation, P.O. Box 7074, Gillette, WY 82717.
